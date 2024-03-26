Sara Ali Khan: Have developed a thick skin, take everything with a hint of humour

Mumbai, March 26
Actress Sara Ali Khan has revealed that being an actor one needs to develop a thick skin, which she has.
The actress added that whatever comes her way she takes it positively and with a pinch of humour.
Asked as an actress what are the questions that come her way, annoys her?
“Nothing really annoys me haha! I have developed a thick skin over the years. I think as an actor you need to do that. I take everything positively and with a hint of humour. That keeps my boat sailing,” Sara told IANS on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.
Sara loves watching movies and has a set of her own “favourites”.
“I have my own set of favourite actors. I love watching other people's work because I want to keep learning from everyone and everything around me,” added the actress, who turned muse for designer Varun Chakkilam.
“Every actor has their strengths, I like to pick up on it and incorporate that in my work. I like bettering myself,” she added.
Sara is a complete “Bollywood buff”, when it comes to music.
The actress said: “I'd say I have my own playlist that is different for each vibe I'm in! I'm a lot into Hindi music so I guess I'm a total Bollywood buff.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Encourage ‘fair, transparent and timely’ legal process: US on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Recently, India summoned a German envoy to protest against h...
AAP protest over Kejriwal’s arrest: Punjab minister Harjot Bains, other party workers detained outside Patel Chowk metro station
Meanwhile, BJP also held protest in the national capital dem...
Karnataka man loses Rs 1.5 crore in IPL betting, upset wife dies by suicide
Venkatesh said that his daughter was extremely distressed du...
From ED custody, Arvind Kejriwal directs there should be no shortage of free medicines at Mohalla Clinics
Last week, the AAP national convener, issued directions to M...
‘Mandi people are angry’, says Himachal BJP leader Jai Ram as Congress leader’s post on Kangana Ranaut sparks row
'Mulling legal action', says Himachal ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur