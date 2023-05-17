Sara Ali Khan makes Cannes red carpet debut in lehenga by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla

New Delhi, May 17
Actor Sara Ali Khan opted for a traditional Indian attire for her first-ever appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.
Walking the red carpet for the 76th edition of the prestigious film gala, the actor looked majestic in a handwoven ivory lehenga from desginer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.
"You Cannes do it" Khan, 27, wrote on Instagram alongside her pictures from the French Riviera.
View this post on Instagram
To complete the look for her maiden appearance, the actor had her hair up in a bun with her dupatta pinned to it.
Khan later attended the premiere of Johnny Depp-starrer “Jeanne du Barry", the opening film at the festival this year.
Actor Esha Gupta also walked the red carpet in a white gown with a thigh-high slit from Lebanese fashion designer Nicolas Jebran.
She is attending the festival as part of the government delegation, led by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan.
The actor shared posts from her appearance at the red carpet on her Instagram Stories.
Another actor who made her red carpet debut was former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. She opted for a wedding gown from Fovari.
In the coming days, actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma will be gracing the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Decision on Karnataka CM likely today or tomorrow; Cabinet will be in place in 48-72 hours: Surjewala
Congress urged people not to believe in speculation and 'fak...
Karnataka cliffhanger—the suspense continues
Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar, why is it a difficult choice for...
Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development
Cabinet meeting held in Jalandhar, CM Bhagwant Mann lists de...
Govt to spend Rs 1.08 lakh crore for fertiliser subsidy during ongoing Kharif season
Approves Rs 38,000 crore subsidy for P&K fertilisers for Kha...
NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terrorist-drug smuggler-gangster nexus
The NIA is conducting searches in 12 districts of Punjab