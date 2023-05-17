Sara Ali Khan makes Cannes red carpet debut in lehenga by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla

New Delhi, May 17

Actor Sara Ali Khan opted for a traditional Indian attire for her first-ever appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Walking the red carpet for the 76th edition of the prestigious film gala, the actor looked majestic in a handwoven ivory lehenga from desginer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

"You Cannes do it" Khan, 27, wrote on Instagram alongside her pictures from the French Riviera.

To complete the look for her maiden appearance, the actor had her hair up in a bun with her dupatta pinned to it.

Khan later attended the premiere of Johnny Depp-starrer “Jeanne du Barry", the opening film at the festival this year.

Actor Esha Gupta also walked the red carpet in a white gown with a thigh-high slit from Lebanese fashion designer Nicolas Jebran.

She is attending the festival as part of the government delegation, led by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan.

The actor shared posts from her appearance at the red carpet on her Instagram Stories.

Another actor who made her red carpet debut was former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. She opted for a wedding gown from Fovari.

In the coming days, actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma will be gracing the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival.

