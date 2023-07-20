Sara Ali Khan pays obeisance at Amarnath cave shrine

Srinagar, July 20
Actor Sara Ali Khan undertook the Amarnath Yatra to pay obeisance at the holy cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said on Thursday.
Sara, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, undertook the yatra from the Baltal axis, they said.
On Wednesday, the 27-year-old actor visited the Sonamarg resort – on the way to Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district – and enjoyed the breathtaking views at the Thajwas glacier.
Sara clicked pictures with local children and also had tea at a temporary shelter. She later shared the photos of her visit on Instagram.
“When the soul is content and the hamstrings are sore. Bakri se phir bacchon se ki dosti. And then we had the chai I adore (sic),” she wrote in the caption.
The officials said the “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” actor also visited the Martand sun temple in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district before embarking on the yatra.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Two arrested after horrific Manipur video triggers nationwide outrage; eyewitness claims similar incident was thwarted a day before
PM Modi, CJI condemn incident | CM Biren Singh says culprits...
Row over services: Supreme Court refers Delhi govt's challenge to Centre's ordinance to constitution bench
The ordinance takes away the control of services from the ci...
Manipur video 'shameful, none will be spared', says PM Modi
Was issuing a statement outside Parliament just ahead of the...
Manipur video: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance; asks Centre, state govt to inform it what action is taken against perpetrators
Very deeply disturbed about the videos, a Bench led by CJI D...
Manipur police arrest 'mastermind' behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them
Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3