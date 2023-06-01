Sara Ali Khan reacts to trolls about her regular temple visits; says ‘my personal beliefs are my own’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 1

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently visited the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, and the videos of her visit were trending on social media. She also appeared to be immersed in the atmosphere of devotion when standing near the Kothi Teerth Kund, which is located on the grounds of the temple, during the visit. At the time, she also took part in the Bhasma Aarti, which is done between 4 am and 5:30 am in the morning during the Brahma Muhurta.

Despite the fact that she is receiving praise from many, she was the target of internet trolling. Many people on the internet argued that it was really a PR stunt to promote her next film "Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke."

However, Saif Ali Khan's daughter finally spoke up against the trolls at a press conference. She said, “I take my work very seriously. I work for people, for you. I would feel bad if you don’t like my work but my personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. You should like the energy of a place…I believe in energy.”

Notably, Sara had not been to the Mahakal temple for the first time. The actress can be seen frequently visiting various temples.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has a bunch of movies coming out, including Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapoor and Laxman Utekar's ‘Zara Hat Ke, Zara Bach Ke’ with Vicky Kaushal, and ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.