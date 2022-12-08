Sara Ali Khan shares childhood photo with 'Badi Amma' Sharmila Tagore to wish her on birthday

ANI
Mumbai, December 8
Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, on Thursday, sent warm birthday wishes to her grandmother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore.
Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a collage picture which she captioned," Happiest Birthday my dearest Badi Amma. Thank you for being our rock solid pillar of support. I love you so much. And I truly aspire to be 1/10th the woman you are #grace #beauty #intelligence."
In the collage picture, Sara could be seen posing with her grandmother.
The two-time national award winner actor Sharmila Tagore is known for his amazing performances in movies like 'Kashmir Ki Kali', 'An Evening in Paris', 'Aradhana', 'Amar Prem', 'Chupke Chupke' , 'Desh Premee' and many more.
Talking about Sara Ali Khan's work front, she will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal.
She also has 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, and Karan Johar's next 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.
An upcoming thriller drama is inspired by true events and has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer.
Produced by Karan Johar, the film will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.
Apart from that, she will also be seen in director Anurag Basu's next film, an anthology, 'Metro...In Dino' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal.
