Sara Ali Khan shares cute yet hilarious picture with brother Ibrahim, fans say 'look at the resemblance to Saif and Amrita Singh'

Mumbai, September 3

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim never miss the chance to set some relatable sibling goals. On Sunday, the 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' actor treated fans with her fun-filled pictures on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared cute yet hilarious moments featuring her brother Ibrahim.

Ibrahim looked dapper in a black shirt and trousers whereas Sara wore a beautiful pink dress. Apart from the cuteness, what caught the attention was goofy expressions by the two.

As soon as Sara dropped the photos, fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi reacted with red heart emojis. One of the users wrote, “Another version of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.”

Another commented, “Wow the resemblance to their parents.” “This sister brother vibe is absolutely adorable,”another comment read.

Sara and Ibrahim are the two eldest children of Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan, with whom he has two kids -- Taimur and Jehangir.

