Sara Ali Khan shares images from her trip to Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh

Photo: Instagram/Sara Ali Khan



ANI

Lahaul Spiti, March 14

Actress Sara Ali Khan is currently on vacation mode.

Taking to Instagram, Sara dropped a string of images from her trip to Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh.

In the images, she can be seen gorging on "parathes" amidst snow-capped mountains.

For the caption, she channelled her inner shayar and wrote, "Parvato Mein Parathe..Jannat in Pahad..Chalti Rahi Coffee ke Sahare...Barf mein bhi Bahaare..Toh Azmaao yeh Nazaare."

Sara looks gorgeous in her fashionable winter outfits. She is seen dressed up in a black and white printed bomber jacket, white joggers and sneakers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is all set to come up with a film titled 'Gaslight'. Helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, 'Gaslight' also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh in the lead roles.

The film will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from March 31.

'Gaslight' has been a learning curve for Sara.

"The character and story is very distinctive from the ones I have played before. The film has given me an opportunity to expand my horizons in acting and introduce different shades of Sara to my fans. It is an interesting whodunit and will keep the audience at the edge of their seats till the end. It has been an exciting journey during the shoot. Gaslight also marks my second association with Disney+ Hotstar and I am looking forward to audience reactions once they watch it," she had earlier said.

Sara also has Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled rom-com film opposite Vicky Kaushal and Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' in her kitty.

