Sara Ali Khan shares 'moments of despair, mommy Amrita Singh doesn't care' video from her trip to London

Sara Ali Khan is vacationing in London. ANI



Mumbai, October 6

From Paris to London, actor Sara Ali Khan is in vacationing mode with her mother and actor Amrita Singh. The 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' actor shared a hilarious video of herself while loading her luggage on a train.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a series of videos and pictures of her vacation.

One of the clips that caught netizens' attention, is when Sara can be seen travelling from Paris to London with "too many bags."

In one of the videos, Sara can be seen taking the help of a man to load her luggage on a train. While keeping the luggage, she said "OH my god, too many bags. I really need a lot of help. My mum is videoing this and not helping."

Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Sara wrote, "Paris to London. Moments of despair. For sara to share. Clearly mommy don't care. Not fair... not fair."

Take a look:

Sara also gave a glimpse of her vacation, where she was seen spending some quality time in the City of Lights.

She captioned the post, "Coffee, culture and sunsets. A frothy almond milk cappuccino, walks to louvre- with mandatory coffee, chocolate and pop up art gallery stops, gym sessions & jam binges...Sunsets and moon rises behind the Eiffel Tower, and under the Eiffel Tower and on!!!... afternoon strolls with mommy & monet evening ones with Shakespeare & co.. And our extremely embarrassing and hazardously heavy exit au revoir Paris."

Check it out:

As soon as the pictures and videos were uploaded, the actor's fans and followers chimed in the comment.

One of the users wrote, "Struggle is real!!!" Another commented, "The cutest spam!!!! "

Sara, who is busy gearing up for her upcoming projects, took some time out to relax and explore Paris.

The actor shared an interesting glimpse of the Paris trip too.

Meanwhile, she was recently seen with Vicky Kaushal in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', which did decent business at the box office.

Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in her kitty.

A thriller-drama inspired by true events, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter.

This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation.

Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

