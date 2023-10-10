Sara Ali Khan shares pics from her holiday with Amrita Singh

ANI

Mumbai, October 10

Actor Sara Ali Khan treated fans to glimpses of her vacation in London with her mother and actor Amrita Singh.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actor shared a string of pictures of her holiday.

She captioned the post, "Villains in Villayat. Kabhi workout ya coffee. Kabhi breaking diet. But all the while- my bright bold colours causing a riot. May mommy and me always paint the town red- that's my true Aayat."

In the first picture, Sara is posing for a selfie with Amrita in front of London Bridge. She wore a bright yellow top, white sunglasses, and a multi-coloured cap. Amrita can be seen behind her, smiling and staring into the camera. She chose in a blue denim shirt with a white top underneath.

Other picture showcases Sara's candid poses.

Meanwhile, Sara was recently seen with Vicky Kaushal in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', which did decent business at the box office.

Sara will next be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'.

