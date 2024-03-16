 Sara Ali Khan, Shruti Haasan, Fatima Sana Shaikh dazzle on day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week : The Tribune India

Actor Sara Ali Khan walks the ramp showcasing a creation of fashion designer Varun Chakkilam during the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Mumbai on Saturday. PTI Photo



PTI

Mumbai, March 16

Actors Sara Ali Khan, Shruti Haasan and Fatima Sana Shaikh brought the glamour quotient to the ramp during the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI as they turned showstoppers for designers Varun Chakkilam, Sakshi Bhati and Arvind Ampula.

Chakkilam began the day as he presented his collection ‘Lenora’, comprising royal outfits with a contemporary twist.

The idea behind the collection, which included outfits for men and women, is to celebrate the beauty of light in all its forms. From sarees to lehengas, suits and kurtas with blazers, every piece of work had some unique detail.

The colour palette included silver, beige and white, often accompanied by a touch of pink, violet and maroon.

Khan, 28, walked the ramp in an embellished shimmery grey lehenga, in which she didn’t feel ‘restricted’.

“For me, as a person, the most important thing is comfort and being who you are. You should be able to use your clothes to express who you are but not let it overpower you. What I liked about this outfit is that I got to feel, flow and move. I didn’t feel restricted. I had fun,” she told reporters at the post show conference.

According to the actor, people should wear an outfit they feel comfortable with.

“I have a film coming up where I’m playing a character from the 1940s era. So it felt good that I got to do something modern for a while. I’ll go back to the traditional, vintage looks after this,” Khan said, referring to her upcoming period drama ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.

Chakkilam’s presentation was followed by Bhati, who unveiled her collection of beautifully crafted garments, celebrating the beauty of nature.

The young designer’s collection, called Ember Glow, had a very different colour palette, including more of light pink, blue, green and white, decorated with floral prints and matching accessories.

The accessories of each model perfectly complemented the entire appearance.

Haasan turned muse for Bhati, walking the ramp in a light grey lehenga featuring floral threadwork. She donned minimal accessories and sported a long wavy hairstyle that perfectly complemented the entire look.

Ampula’s show marked the runway debut of ‘Dangal’ star Shaikh, who walked the ramp in a purple lehenga.

The collection, titled ‘Whispers of Empires’, started with the presentation of red and white combinations, which were soon overtaken by white and green outfits.

It further had the combination of purple and yellow, white and yellow, and royal purple. The end had an extension of red attires with floral prints on them.

About her runway debut, Shaikh later said, “I felt really good to walk the ramp. Everybody was supportive. I’m not a model, I’m just an actor. I was fortunate that he gave me the chance to walk in this beautiful garment. I did it for the first time and that’s why it was so special.”

Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 will conclude on March 17.

