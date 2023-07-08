 Sara Ali Khan takes a stroll at Bandstand, rides home in auto-rickshaw with Tanya Ghavri : The Tribune India

Videos and pictures from Sara Ali Khan's outing went viral on Instagram

Sara Ali Khan with Tanya Ghavri. Instagram/viralbhayani



ANI

Mumbai, July 8

Actor Sara Ali Khan was seen taking a stroll with costume designer Tanya Ghavri at Bandstand in Bandra on Friday.

Several pictures and videos of the duo surfaced on the internet. Sara was spotted walking and chatting with a friend.

Sara was dressed in black and yellow shorts and a matching T-shirt. The actor also sported slippers and carried a yellow sling bag.

In a video, Sara asks paparazzi about how did they know she was taking a ride in an autorickshaw.

The 'Kedarnath' actor then chose an auto-rickshaw to ride back home.

She was recently seen with Vicky Kaushal in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', which did decent business at the box office.

Her upcoming projects include Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in her kitty.

A thriller-drama inspired by actual events, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' follows the courageous journey of a college girl in Bombay, who becomes a freedom fighter. This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the nation's youth. Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

