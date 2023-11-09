Sara Ali Khan talks about refusing to do song in Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda's ‘Liger'

Mumbai, November 9
Sara Ali Khan was offered to do a song in Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer ‘Liger', a box-office disaster, which the actress politely refused, says filmmaker Karan Johar.
Talking about the same, Karan said: “I think Sara, we had asked you to do a song in the movie 'Liger' which you politely ran away from! You would have otherwise been in one of the songs in the film.”
Sara added: “You all addressed the Liger in the room, now let the Liger RIP.”
Sara shares shots from the show:
View this post on Instagram
‘Liger - Saala Crossbreed' was directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film stars Vijay as the titular MMA fighter 'Liger' with stammering problem alongside Ananya as his love interest, Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles, with American boxer Mike Tyson playing an extended cameo appearance. ‘Liger' was released in 2022 and was a critical and commercial failure.
Sara and Anaya were seen on ‘Koffee With Karan' hosted by Karan Johar. The tongue and cheek show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India files appeal against death sentence awarded to 8 former Navy personnel in Qatar
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says Indian embassy in Doha ...
Punjab sees sharp drop in farm fires after crackdown against stubble burning; 251 FIRs registered
Farm fires down to 639 on Thursday from 3,230 a day ago
Supreme Court gets three new judges; top court to now function with full strength of 34
CJI DY Chandrachud administers oath of office to Justice Sat...
Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommends Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha
The draft report by the Ethics Committee states that what th...
Suspended Congress MP Preneet Kaur supports Lok Sabha ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra
Preneet Kaur one of the six members who voted in favour of a...