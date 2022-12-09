Sara Ali Khan to grandma Sharmila: ‘I aspire to be 1/10th of the woman you are’

As Sharmila Tagore turns 78 on Thursday, her grand-daughter and actress Sara Ali Khan penned a note that said she aspired to be 1/10th the woman the veteran star was.
Sara, on Thursday afternoon, took to Instagram, where she shared a collage of pictures. The first is a throwback picture of Sharmila’s younger days as she held little Sara. The second image has a grown up Sara hugging her badi amma.
For the caption, Sara penned: “Happiest birthday my dearest badi amma. Thank you for being our rock solid pillar of support. I love you so much and I truly aspire to be 1/10th of the woman you are. #grace #beauty #intelligence.”
Sharmila made her acting debut at age 14 with Satyajit Ray’s acclaimed Bengali drama The World of Apu in 1959. She went on to collaborate with Ray on numerous other films, including Devi (1960), Nayak (1966) and Aranyer Din Ratri, among many others. She ventured into Hindi films with Kashmir Ki Kali (1964), Aamne Saamne (1967), Satyakam (1969), Aradhana (1969), Safar (1970), Amar Prem (1972), Daag (1973), Avishkaar (1974), Mausam (1975), Chupke Chupke (1975) and Namkeen (1982). — IANS
