Sara Ali Khan wraps up 'Murder Mubarak,' shares heartfelt note on all that she'll miss about Delhi

Mumbai, April 24
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who was recently seen in the streaming film 'Gaslight', wrapped up the Delhi schedule of the Homi Adajania directorial 'Murder Mubarak' and arrived in Mumbai to do the patchwork for the film.
Director Homi Adajania also took to his social media announcing the wrap-up and wrote a message for "Bambi" Sara, saying: "Bye Bye my sweet #Bambi". Sara shared it on her Instagram Stories.
Sara also shared a heartfelt note on Instagram:
The actress was also seen shooting with a scuba gear with Homi. 'Murder Mubarak' marks her third film with a scuba gear, after 'Kedarnath' and 'Gaslight'.
The actress will soon resume the shooting for 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in which she plays the role of a freedom fighter from 1940s.
Reportedly, by the end of this month, she will also wrap up 'Aye Watan Mere Watan'.
The next in the pipeline for her is filmmaker Anurag Basu's 'Metro.. Inn Dino' which she will start shooting for around the middle of next month.
Apart from these films, Sara will also be seen in Laxman Utekar's next opposite Vicky Kaushal, titled 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'.
IANS
