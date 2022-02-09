Sara Ali Khan's birthday post for her mum Amrita Singh is all about mother-daughter love

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 9

Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday took to social media to share a sweet post on Amrita Singh’s 64th birthday.

The actress posted collages of her and Amrita's photos with strikingly similar photos of them. She wrote: "Happy Happy Happy Birthday Mommy. Thank you for always showing me the mirror, but still always motivating me, encouraging me and inspiring me. I promise to always try my hardest to make you happy and proud and I will try everyday to imbibe a fraction of the strength, beauty, grace and brilliance you exude. #bosslady #superwoman #mywholeworld #numberone #likemotherlikedaughter (sic)," read Sara's post.

