Sardar Udham wins three awards in technical categories at IIFA

Yas Island at Abu Dhabi witnessed the grandeur, opulence and the octane all on one stage at the IIFA Rocks 2022 that took place on Friday (June 3).

Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh

Guru Randhawa

IIFA Rocks hosted by Farah Khan & Aparshakti Khurana had performances by Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali, Asees Kaur and Ash King. Technical awards were also announced the same night. Rounding out the nine categories - Cinematography, Screenplay, Dialogue, Editing, Choreography, Sound Design, Sound Mixing, Background Score and Special Effects (Visuals), IIFA Rocks evening celebrated the very best of Indian cinema.

(L-R) Jacqueline Fernandes, Tiger Shroff, Bobby Deol

Genelia D’Souza & Riteish Deshmukh

Sardar Udham was the top winner as it took away three awards – Best Cinematography (Avik Mukhopadhayay), Best Editing (Chandrashekhar Prajapati) and Special Effects (VFXwaala, Edit FX Studios). While Atrangi Re won two awards – Best Choreography (song Chaka Chak by Vijay Ganguly) and Best Background Score (A. R. Rahman). Other winners included Shershaah for Best Screenplay, Thappad for Best Dialogue, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior for Best Sound Design and 83 for Best Sound Mixing.

(L-R) Lara Dutta, Nora Fatehi, Salman Khan

Farah Khan & Aparshakti Khurana

Walking the green carpet at the event were who’s who of Bollywood, including Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol, Fardeen Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and others.