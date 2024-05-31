Sargun Mehta credits Ekta Kapoor for opening doors for women producers in TV

PTI

Mumbai, May 30

Actor Sargun Mehta says producer Ekta Kapoor paved the way for women filmmakers to come up in the Indian television industry and back content which resonates with them.

Mehta, who has made a name for herself as an actor in the television and Punjabi movie industry, has a host of projects lined up as a producer including TV show, ‘Badal Pe Paon Hai’.

“In TV, Ekta Kapoor cleared the way for everyone. She left no stone unturned to make sure that we didn’t have that hassle of being told, ‘How will you do it (produce a show)?’. She has already done so much that nobody can question (a woman producer).

“In Punjabi movies, they were not used to the idea of women producing, not that they mocked me, but they underestimated me. They didn’t think that I’ll pull it (films) off the way I’ve done,” the actor said in an interview.

After producing Punjabi films and TV shows like ‘Kala Shah Kala’, ‘Jhalle’, ‘Udaariyaan’, and ‘Junooniyat’, among others, Mehta said she has realised acting is a far easier job than producing.

“I realised now that production is a thankless job. As an artist, when I come on set, I feel, ‘I’ve a lot of work to do’, but there are others like the unit (crew), creative team and producer who have been working for months or years.

“Sometimes when artists crib, I’m like, ‘You’ve a fun job to do, do not crib’. I’m not saying it is an easy job. It’s difficult to be an artist but the other job can override your perception of what one is doing. I do it (producing) because I like to have control over what I’m making,” Mehta said.

She added being happy to have started her acting journey in the Punjabi movie industry, which has grown by leaps and bounds over the years.

“At the time, the Punjabi movie industry wasn’t doing that great. Everybody asked me, ‘Why are you doing it? I would be like, ‘I love it and it’s all good’. The industry has taken leaps and bounds in terms of growth.

“There were four films being made earlier. Now, we are churning out 60 films a year, and touching Rs 100 crore at the box office. I’m happy to be part of a growing industry. You are not saturated that way. Everybody is hungry to do more and they are experimenting a lot.” Mehta, who had acted alongside Akshay Kumar in 2022 critically-acclaimed Hindi film, ‘Cuttputlli’, said foraying into Bollywood a decade ago seemed like a far-fetched thing for her as she didn’t know who to approach.

“At that point, Bollywood always felt like a far-fetched thing. I felt, ‘Bollywood is very far, how will I go there?’. There are always steps to reach somewhere, besides I wanted to hone my skills. There weren’t so many famous casting directors. Those who were there knew who we were. The opportunities are now in millions because of OTT. You meet casting directors and people are on Instagram,” she added.

Mehta made her feature film debut in 2015 with Punjabi romantic-comedy, ‘Angrej’, which emerged as one of the highest grossing films of the year. Some of her other notable works includes ‘Love Punjab’, ‘Lahoriye’, ‘Qismat’, ‘Moh’ and ‘Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri’.

Mehta’s home production ‘Badal Pe Paon Hai’ is set to air on Sony SAB channel on June 10.

The family-drama narrates the story of a young girl (Amandeep Sidhu) with big dreams and her venture into the unfamiliar world of the stock market.

“I wanted to learn about stocks. A lot of my friends are into it. As I began to learn, I started to think of this character. There are women doing their best in all fields. You’ve to open career options for them other than the typical professions like cook and journalist. Women sitting at home don’t know that they can do this (trade in share market). I felt this is a story waiting to be told.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ekta Kapoor #Mumbai