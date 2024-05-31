 Sargun Mehta credits Ekta Kapoor for opening doors for women producers in TV : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Sargun Mehta credits Ekta Kapoor for opening doors for women producers in TV

Sargun Mehta credits Ekta Kapoor for opening doors for women producers in TV

Her home production ‘Badal Pe Paon Hai’ is set to air on Sony SAB channel on June 10

Sargun Mehta credits Ekta Kapoor for opening doors for women producers in TV

"They didn’t think that I’ll pull it (films) off the way I’ve done,” the actor said in an interview. Instagram/@sargunmehta



PTI

Mumbai, May 30

Actor Sargun Mehta says producer Ekta Kapoor paved the way for women filmmakers to come up in the Indian television industry and back content which resonates with them.

Mehta, who has made a name for herself as an actor in the television and Punjabi movie industry, has a host of projects lined up as a producer including TV show, ‘Badal Pe Paon Hai’.

“In TV, Ekta Kapoor cleared the way for everyone. She left no stone unturned to make sure that we didn’t have that hassle of being told, ‘How will you do it (produce a show)?’. She has already done so much that nobody can question (a woman producer).

“In Punjabi movies, they were not used to the idea of women producing, not that they mocked me, but they underestimated me. They didn’t think that I’ll pull it (films) off the way I’ve done,” the actor said in an interview.

After producing Punjabi films and TV shows like ‘Kala Shah Kala’, ‘Jhalle’, ‘Udaariyaan’, and ‘Junooniyat’, among others, Mehta said she has realised acting is a far easier job than producing.

“I realised now that production is a thankless job. As an artist, when I come on set, I feel, ‘I’ve a lot of work to do’, but there are others like the unit (crew), creative team and producer who have been working for months or years.

“Sometimes when artists crib, I’m like, ‘You’ve a fun job to do, do not crib’. I’m not saying it is an easy job. It’s difficult to be an artist but the other job can override your perception of what one is doing. I do it (producing) because I like to have control over what I’m making,”       Mehta said.

She added being happy to have started her acting journey in the Punjabi movie industry, which has grown by leaps and bounds over the years.

“At the time, the Punjabi movie industry wasn’t doing that great. Everybody asked me, ‘Why are you doing it? I would be like, ‘I love it and it’s all good’. The industry has taken leaps and bounds in terms of growth.

“There were four films being made earlier. Now, we are churning out 60 films a year, and touching Rs 100 crore at the box office. I’m happy to be part of a growing industry. You are not saturated that way. Everybody is hungry to do more and they are experimenting a lot.”  Mehta, who had acted alongside Akshay Kumar in 2022 critically-acclaimed Hindi film, ‘Cuttputlli’, said foraying into Bollywood a decade ago seemed like a far-fetched thing for her as she didn’t know who to approach.

“At that point, Bollywood always felt like a far-fetched thing. I felt, ‘Bollywood is very far, how will I go there?’. There are always steps to reach somewhere, besides I wanted to hone my skills. There weren’t so many famous casting directors. Those who were there knew who we were. The opportunities are now in millions because of OTT. You meet casting directors and people are on Instagram,” she added.

Mehta made her feature film debut in 2015 with Punjabi romantic-comedy, ‘Angrej’, which emerged as one of the highest grossing films of the year. Some of her other notable works includes ‘Love Punjab’, ‘Lahoriye’, ‘Qismat’, ‘Moh’ and ‘Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri’.

Mehta’s home production ‘Badal Pe Paon Hai’ is set to air on Sony SAB channel on June 10.

The family-drama narrates the story of a young girl (Amandeep Sidhu) with big dreams and her venture into the unfamiliar world of the stock market.

“I wanted to learn about stocks. A lot of my friends are into it. As I began to learn, I started to think of this character. There are women doing their best in all fields. You’ve to open career options for them other than the typical professions like cook and journalist. Women sitting at home don’t know that they can do this (trade in share market). I felt this is a story waiting to be told.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ekta Kapoor #Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

‘Remove Modi ghataghat, your engines will move khatakhat’: Rahul Gandhi in Punjab's SBS Nagar

2
India

Police complaint filed against PM Modi over Mahatma Gandhi remarks

3
Trending

Modi's 33-year-old picture with Murli Manohar Joshi goes viral as PM begins his 45-hour-long meditation in Kanyakumari

4
J & K

22 dead, 57 injured as bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras falls into gorge in Jammu

5
India

PM Modi begins ‘dhyan’ at Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial

6
Punjab

High-voltage campaigning ends for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

7
India

China flexes muscle, places advanced stealth fighter jets 200 km from Sikkim

8
India

‘Objective view emerging in Pakistan’: India on Nawaz Sharif’s comments that Islamabad 'violated' Lahore pact

9
World

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony

10
Punjab

Lok Sabha elections: It’s intense in Majha

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Delhi govt moves Supreme Court, seeks direction to Haryana to release more water to crisis-hit capital

Delhi government moves Supreme Court, seeks direction to Haryana to release more water to crisis-hit capital

The AAP government in Delhi has told the top court that the ...

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi High Court reserves order on maintainability of Bibhav Kumar's plea against arrest

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi High Court reserves order on maintainability of Bibhav Kumar's plea against arrest

The senior counsel, appearing for the police, opposes issuan...

Prajwal Revanna arrested on his returns from Germany in sex video case; to be produced before special court today

Prajwal Revanna interrogated by SIT after arrest on his return from Germany

Revanna will be taken for medical examination before being p...

Going back to jail on June 2, they will try to break me but won't bow down: Arvind Kejriwal

Going back to jail on June 2, they will try to break me but won't bow down: Arvind Kejriwal

Addresses a virtual press conference

Farmers to again hit Shambhu border on June 2

Farmers again to head to Shambhu on Punjab-Haryana border on June 2

Sarwan Singh Pandher, who is leading the Shambhu Morcha, sha...


Cities

View All

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

INDIA bloc an alliance to protect ‘parivar’, ‘bhrashtachar’: Nadda

Political leaders have neither will nor interest in addressing green concerns: Pingalwara chief

DC office sends notice for absence from poll duty to dead employee

No point in voting for party with uncertain future: BJP spokesperson

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Padyatras mark last day of campaigning

Padyatras mark last day of campaigning

4K cops to be deployed on polling day

Chandigarh employees to get flats at 2008 rates, rules High Court

INDIA VOTES 2024: Tandon winds up election campaign with padyatra

Tewari holds ‘Save Constitution’ march

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi High Court reserves order on maintainability of Bibhav Kumar's plea against arrest

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi High Court reserves order on maintainability of Bibhav Kumar's plea against arrest

Delhi government moves Supreme Court, seeks direction to Haryana to release more water to crisis-hit capital

Going back to jail on June 2, they will try to break me but won't bow down: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi BJP holds protest march over water crisis in city

Government to move SC to get ‘rightful’ share of water from Haryana

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

16,01,826 to cast votes at 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Modi cites Kashi connect to woo SC voters

Canada deportation case accused Mishra sentenced to three-year jail

CPM’s Yechury targets BJP over ‘bulldozer rajneeti’

Now, it’s over to electorate

Now, it’s over to electorate

Post-poll, AAP may join hands with Congress in state as well: Arora

Rape victim protesting against Bains thrashed by group

Candidates make last-ditch efforts to lure voters

Gajjanmajra family goes full steam in canvassing for GP

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

Kejriwal makes last-ditch effort to woo state voters

Dry day declared; police, excise teams to check liquor inflow

Politics takes centre stage at ‘pind di satth’

Polling day arrangements complete in Fatehgarh Sahib