 Sargun Mehta, Gurnaam Bhullar begin as lovers but turn into archenemies in 'Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya' : The Tribune India

The movie is a delectable mix of romance and revenge

Sargun Mehta and Gurnaam Bhullar in 'Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya'. Instagram/sargunmehta

Mumbai, September 5

Actress Sargun Mehta, who was recently seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Cuttputli', shared that her Punjabi film 'Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya' presents a delectable mix of romance and revenge making it a perfect family entertainer. The film also stars Punjabi actor-singer Gurnam Bhullar.

Elaborating on the same, the actress said in a statement: "I had a lot of fun shooting for this film as it is not your typical romcom. This film starts with romance but very soon leads to revenge which is the most fun part about this film. Viewers will get to see a different kind of chemistry between me and Gurnaam in this one. We definitely see a greater traction towards the film as this is the perfect family entertainer one would want to invest in."

The film takes its title from a popular Punjabi folk song and revolves around the love between the characters of Bhullar and Mehta, who hope to get married to each other. However, an unexpected twist in the tale leads to Mehta getting married to someone else. This leads to problems between the two lovers who then engage in a game of one-upmanship.

Talking about the film, Gurnam said: "It was a fun ride shooting for this film as the story is so unique and exciting. Love stories usually end with a happy ending but in this one, it starts with romance and ends with an attempt to seek revenge from an ex-lover."

Watch the trailer:

During the narrative course, Bhullar's character decides to spoil the fun of getting married for Mehta's character and is determined to tie the knot with a girl from her village so that she cannot ignore him. The battle between the two enraged ex-lovers that starts from hereon is hysterical and the USP of the film.

Produced by Ankit Vijan, Navdeep Narula and Gurjit Singh, 'Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya', directed by Ksshitij Chaudhary and written by Amberdeep Singh, also stars Jass Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa, Shivika Diwan, Hardip Gill and Mintu Kapa in key roles.

The film will have its world digital premiere on ZEE5 on September 23.

IANS

