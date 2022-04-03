Sarita Joshi to star in ‘Anupama- Namaste America’

Following the immense popularity of the TV serial Anupamaa, Disney+ Hotstar is all set to bring the prequel of the show titled Anupama — Namaste America. Apart from Anupamaa’s younger look, there’s a lot more in store. The exclusive prequel will see Baa Bahoo Aur Baby- fame Sarita Joshi making a phenomenal entry as Moti Baa in the show.
Sarita Joshi says, “I have worked with Rupali Ganguli previously in Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, and I truly admire the way she pulls off all her characters, especially Anupamaa. Moti Baa has lived through Anupamaa’s tribulations and knows how society holds back women, but she wants to mend it.”
