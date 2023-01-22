Satinder Sartaaj talks about Hollywood film ‘The Black Prince’

Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome actor Satinder Sartaaj on the show today (January 22). Satinder Sartaaj, who had made his acting debut with Hollywood movie The Black Prince, shares, “I always felt that I was meant for the stage. My first passion and love would always be live concerts. Films were never my priority as such, but the subject of the film was such that I had to say yes.”
He elaborates, “California is home to a lot of Punjabis and Sikhs, and they are very fond of their history, so the production house came up with the idea of making a film on the life of Maharaja Duleep Singh. I guess the maker found some similarities between the character and me, maybe it was the way I looked but I ended up getting my first role.”
He continues, “On the very first day itself, I clarified to them that I had never acted in my life and for the music videos, I always ended up taking 10 retakes for a perfect shot. But they were really considerate and helped me out. I gave five precious years of my life to this film. It started in 2014 and we all were involved in the research. We visited a number of places where the main events happened to understand and experience it all. I also came to Mumbai and joined three weeks of acting classes, where they focused on the script. And that’s how my first film was shot. People quite liked it too.”
