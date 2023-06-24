SatinderSartaaj blends French with Punjabi in upcoming song ‘Paris Di Jugni’

— IANS

Punjabi pop singer Satinder Sartaaj, who is known for chartbusters such as Rutba, Sajjan Raazi, Titli, and Galla’n Ee Ney, will capture love in a bottle as he mixes in a few French lyrics in his upcoming single Paris Di Jugni.

Set in Paris, Paris Di Jugni marks Sartaaj’s first attempt to mix French with Punjabi. While initially it was decided that a local would do the French bits, Sartaaj decided to take the challenge of mixing the two massively different languages on himself, putting in a lot of prep work.

Sartaaj said: “It was such a new world for me, mainly when you read French you would never be able to pronounce the words as the French people do. After a few attempts I thought, if I was speaking it correctly, why not put my composing and singing ability into it. That’s how it happened.”