Satish Kaushik death: Delhi cops rule out ‘foul play’ for now after wife of farmhouse owner alleges husband’s role in actor’s death

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

Delhi Police, on Sunday, ruled out any ‘foul play’ in the death of the veteran director and actor Satish Kaushik. Rajeev Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said that nothing suspicious had come on record so far. He said that family members of the late Satish Kauhsik didn’t raise any suspicion of foul play in the death of Kaushik. “During the inquiry conducted into the case so far, nothing suspicious or foul play came on record. However, the police proceedings under section 174 CrPC are still going on,” said Rajeev Kumar.

Notably, the owner of the farmhouse Vikas Malu's second wife had levelled serious accusations against her husband, claiming his role in the death of the actor. Vikas Malu's second wife had complained to the police in this matter, consequent upon that the Delhi Police had to initiate the inquiry into the allegations.

Rajeev Kumar further informed that the place where deceased actor Satish Kaushik was staying — A-5 Pushpanjali Bijwasan — was properly checked and got inspected and photographed by the Crime team and Forensic Laboratory Scientific (FSL) team.

“Nothing suspicious or objectionable has been found at the spot or from the room of the deceased except some medicines. All witnesses who accompanied him have already been examined, and their statements have been recorded. CCTV footage from the spot has also been seized and is being examined,” said Kumar.

As per the post-mortem report, the preliminary cause of death was ‘cardiac arrest’ caused by coronary artery blockage (associated with coronary artery disease) and the manner of death appeared to be natural. Meanwhile, the police said that the final opinion would be made after perusal of the histopathology study report of the heart and the FSL report pertaining to the blood.

According to the police investigation, veteran Satish Kaushik, along with his manager Santosh Rai, had come to Delhi on March 8 during the Holi Festival, and stayed at the residence of his friend Vikas Malu at A-5 Pushpanjali, Bijwasan Delhi. The police said that actor’s Manager Santosh Rai stated that they had celebrated Holi until 3 PM, and after that took a rest. The friend of the actor told police that no party was held in the evening or night. The actor at 12 midnight called his manager Santosh Rai to complain about health problems like uneasiness and chest pain. Thereafter, he was rushed to Fortis hospital, Gurugram, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

