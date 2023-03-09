Satish Kaushik suffered heart attack while travelling in car a day after he celebrated Holi

Tribune News Service

Just a day after Holi, the news of Bollywood personality Satish Kaushik’s demise sent a pall of gloom in the industry.

On Tuesday, Satish Kaushik had shared a series of pictures on Instagram as he celebrated Holi with his friends from the Hindi film industry. In the pictures, the actor is posed with Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha and Javed Akhtar. He was seen posing for the pictures in an orange coloured T-shirt and white pants.

He captioned the image: "Colourful Happy Fun Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @jaduakhtar @babaazmi @azmishabana18 @tanviazmiofficial.. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @therichachadha @mahimachaudhry1 wishing Happy Holi to everyone #friendship #festival #colours #swipe left."

The actor, writer, director and National Award Winning producer, Kaushik died at the age of 66 on Wednesday in Gurugram. Reportedly, he suffered a heart attack while travelling in a car.

Born in Mahendragarh, Haryana, the Mr India actor graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi in 1972. He was an alumnus of National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India.

Amiable and amicable in real, Kaushik was known for similar roles on screen.

In over four decades in the industry, he was part of the films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Deewana Mastana, Swarn, Jamai Raja and Udta Punjab. As a director, he helmed Roop Ki Rani,Choron Ka Raja, Tere Naam, Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai and Kaagaz amongst others. He was also part of web series Bloody Brothers, Scam 1992, Karm Yuddh and Guilty Minds.

In 2021, his Haryanvi film, Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nai Hoti, won Best Feature Film in Haryanvi Language at 67th National Film Awards. Kaushik was also Chairman, Haryana Film Promotion Board and Vice President FTII Society.

His body will be brought to Mumbai on Thursday.

His demise is mourned by his industry friends. Anupam Kher wrote, “I know “death is the ultimate truth of this world!” But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!”.