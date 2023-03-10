Satish Kaushik's 11-year-old daughter Vanshika shares old photo with father

ANI
Mumbai, March 10
It's not easy for an eleven-year-old kid to come to terms with her father's demise.
Veteran actor Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika took to Instagram to post a throwback picture with her father on Thursday night. In the picture, Vanshika is seen snuggling her father.
Soon after Vanshika posted the picture, fans reacted to this picture with heartfelt messages. Director Shekhar Kapoor posted heart emojis on the picture. One wrote, "Stay Strong Girl....",
Another one wrote, "You deserve happiness only baby, make your daddy proud always."
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Satish Kaushik died on 8 March following a cardiac arrest at the NCR where he came to attend a friend's holi bash. The actor attended the holi celebrations of Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi in Mumbai one day before his demise. His sudden death sent shock waves to the entire film fraternity along with his fans and followers.
Satish married Shashi Kaushik in 1985. His son, Shanu Kaushik died in 1996 when he was just two years old. In 2012, his daughter Vanshika was born through surrogacy.
Vanshika used to share reel videos along with her father. The father-daughter duo used to enjoy a fun time together.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Satish is loved for films like 'Mr. India', 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Deewana Mastana' to name a few.
