'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 38.50 crore in opening weekend

Mumbai, July 3
"Satyaprem Ki Katha" raised Rs 12.15 crore on the fourth day of its release, bringing up the film's first weekend box office collection to Rs 38.50 crore, the makers said Monday.
Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in titular roles, the musical romance drama is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans.
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, "Satyaprem Ki Katha" opened in theatres across the country on June 29. It raised Rs 9.25 crore on day one, followed by Rs 7 crore on day two, and Rs 10.10 on day three, according to the makers.
Thank you for loving Sattu and Katha! 🤍 Our hearts are filled with gratitude and Pure Love ✨ #SatyaPremKiKatha IN CINEMAS NOW!— Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) July 3, 2023
Book your tickets👇https://t.co/BEDwYM0Z7e #SajidNadiadwala #SatyaPremKiKatha @TheAaryanKartik @advani_kiara @sameervidwans @shareenmantri… pic.twitter.com/iH9DaFD1w1
"Thank you for loving Sattu and Katha! Our hearts are filled with gratitude and Pure Love. #SatyaPremKiKatha IN CINEMAS NOW! Book your tickets (sic)" production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment said in a tweet.
The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania.
It marks the second collaboration between Aaryan and Advani after 2022's hit horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sharad Pawar denies blessing Ajit revolt, sacks Praful Patel, Tatkare; displays show of strength post-split
The NCP chief maintained there was a need to fight forces cr...
Praful Patel appoints Tatkare as Maharashtra NCP chief, Ajit Pawar named legislature party leader
‘Today is Guru Purnima; we all wish that Sharad Pawar contin...
Enforcement Directorate questions Anil Ambani in fresh FEMA case
Ambani had appeared before the ED in 2020 in money launderin...
Parliamentary panel head Sushil Modi bats for keeping tribals out of Uniform Civil Code ambit; Opposition questions timing: Sources
Sources indicate the possibility of a Bill on UCC is remote ...
Maharashtra political theatre: Can Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray sway voters' sentiments in 2024
In 2019, Sharad Pawar had managed to turn the tables on BJP