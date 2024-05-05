Save the date

The summer just got an extra sizzle! Daisy Ridley starrer The Marsh King’s Daughter hits your screens this May 10th! In this classic tale of ‘The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree’, Daisy Ridley must brace for impact, as her highly dangerous criminal father escapes from prison. Starring Ben Mendelsohn, Garrett Hedlund and Brooklyn Prince alongside Ridley, catch the thrilling premiere of The Marsh king’s Daughter exclusively on Lionsgate Play on May 10.

Daisy said, “What Karen (Dionne) did with the book is incredible and I think what Mark (L Smith) and Elle (Smith) took from the book and put into the script, even though there have been changes, it’s dynamic, it’s exciting, it’s emotional.”