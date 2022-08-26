 Save the date: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' to hit big screen in June 2023 : The Tribune India

Save the date: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' to hit big screen in June 2023

Makers of the film announce the release date of them movie

Save the date: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' to hit big screen in June 2023

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Instagram/kartikaaryan

ANI

New Delhi, August 26

Makers of the upcoming musical romantic film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has now finally locked the release date of their film.

Taking to Twitter, production house Nadiadwala Grandson wrote, "Enter the world of a musical love story, #SatyapremKiKatha in theatres near you on 29th June 2023."

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles and is all se to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

Kiara Advani too shared the announcement on social media.

A screenshot of Kiara Advani's Instagram Stories.

Recently, On the occasion of Kiara's birthday, actor Kartik revealed that the name of their upcoming project 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' has been changed to 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

The film sparked controversy due to its title Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu. Kartik and Kiara have earlier together in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Last year, director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement to announce the change in title. Kartik also reposted the statement on his official Instagram account which said that the title will be changed to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional.

The title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans," the statement read.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures. It is touted as a musical saga.

'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' is all set to go on floors towards the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Kiara will be next seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Kartik, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023.

Apart from that, he will be sharing the screen with Alaya F in 'Freddy'. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.

#kartik aaryan #kiara advani #Satyaprem Ki Katha

