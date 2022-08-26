Save the date: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' to hit big screen in June 2023

ANI
New Delhi, August 26
Makers of the upcoming musical romantic film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has now finally locked the release date of their film.
Taking to Twitter, production house Nadiadwala Grandson wrote, "Enter the world of a musical love story, #SatyapremKiKatha in theatres near you on 29th June 2023."
Enter the world of a musical love story, #SatyapremKiKatha in theatres near you on 29th June 2023 💕 #SajidNadiadwala #SatyapremKiKatha @TheAaryanKartik @advani_kiara @sameervidwans @shareenmantri @kishor_arora #KaranShrikantSharma @namahpictures @WardaNadiadwala— Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) August 26, 2022
Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles and is all se to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.
Kiara Advani too shared the announcement on social media.
Recently, On the occasion of Kiara's birthday, actor Kartik revealed that the name of their upcoming project 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' has been changed to 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.
The film sparked controversy due to its title Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu. Kartik and Kiara have earlier together in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.
Last year, director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement to announce the change in title. Kartik also reposted the statement on his official Instagram account which said that the title will be changed to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional.
The title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans," the statement read.
The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures. It is touted as a musical saga.
'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' is all set to go on floors towards the end of this year.
Meanwhile, Kiara will be next seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.
Kartik, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023.
Apart from that, he will be sharing the screen with Alaya F in 'Freddy'. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress; says all decisions were being taken by Rahul Gandhi or his 'security guards' and 'personal assistants'
Says party at a point of no return, situation irretrievable,...
‘GNA’s DNA Modi-fied’: Congress says Ghulam Nabi Azad’s ‘betrayal’ shows his remote control in hands of Modi
The sharp attack by the Congress and its leaders came within...
Kejriwal calls BJP ‘anti-national’, gives clean chit to Manish Sisodia alleging that ‘conspiracy’ orchestrated against AAP to satisfy one man’s ‘satta ki hawas’
Delhi CM alleges that BJP has spent over Rs 6,300 crore to b...
Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police file 1850-page charge sheet against 24 accused
While 20 accused are under arrest, 4 are still absconding
Sonali Phogat's drink was spiked by accused at restaurant before her death; 2 arrested, charged with murder
The motive behind the murder of the 42-year-old politician c...