'Saw X' trailer: Tobin Bell's travels to Mexico in hopes for a miracle cure for his cancer

ANI
Washington, July 30
Makers of the 10th instalment of the horror franchise 'Saw' unveiled the film's first official trailer on Saturday.
Titled 'Saw X' John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back in this film, which is the untold chapter of Jigsaw's final games.
Set between the events of 'Saw I' and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer 'only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable'.
The infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged and ingenious traps, as per Deadline, a US-based media outlet.
Helmed by Kevin Greutert, the film stars Synnove Macody Lund, Steven Brand and Michael Beach, as well as the billion-dollar horror franchise's Jigsaw Killer, Tobin Bell.
"The 10th instalment of the franchise was shot in Mexico City with local talent, including Renata Vaca (Midnight Family), Paulette Hernandez (Crown of Tears), Joshua Okamoto (VGLY) and Octavio Hinojosa (How to Survive Being Single)," reported Deadline.
The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 29, having been moved up from October 29, reported Deadline.
