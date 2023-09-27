Say hello to Shantanu and Shruti on Campus Beats

Amazon miniTV recently announced a teen drama, Campus Beats that has caught the attention of viewers.

Campus Beats will see Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tanvi Gadkari, Harsh Dingwanii, Tanya Bhushan, Dhanshree Yadav, Teriya Magar, Adnaan Khan, and Rohan Pal in pivotal roles.

Commenting on his role, Shantanu says, “Dance has always held a special place in my heart. I started my career with a dance show, and here we are today, where the audience gets to see me again in a character that loves to dance as much as I do in my personal life. What initially drew me towards Campus Beats was the vision Palki Malhotra had in creating this fresh teen romance and collaborating with the team again. The series captures the essence of college life in the most authentic way possible. The show is made with utmost passion and a lot of hard work. I hope it will resonate with the viewers.”

Shruti says, “The show presents a refreshing perspective on today’s youth while addressing pressing topics including gender equality, bullying, sexuality, poverty, and self-identity. I believe my character possesses a lot of characteristics that a college student will relate to. I believe the series is gripping enough to keep the viewers hooked to their seats.”

#Amazon