Sayantani Ghosh to play Sim Sim

Sony SAB’s show Alibaba-Dastaan-e-Kabul has finally been launched. The show has a brilliant cast led by Sheezan M Khan as Alibaba and Tunisha Sharma as Princess Mariam. Sayantani Ghosh will be essaying the role of Sim Sim.

Sayantani’s new role is truly like no other. We are familiar with the words Khul Ja Sim Sim. But for the first time ever, we will be witnessing the character of Sim Sim personifying the charm of the mystical tale.

She says, “Unlike traditionally misunderstood villains, Sim Sim is driven by love and becomes the ringmaster to orchestrate the narrative.”