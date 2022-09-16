Sayli Salunkhe opens up on her struggles with Hindi

Sayli Salunkhe has had her struggles with Hindi language, as she plays the role of Indu in Star Bharat’s show Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai. Sayli says, “I had to work on my Hindi diction. I feel acting helps you learn. Even though being a Maharashtrian, my fluency in Marathi was lacking, which I gradually improved. And now, while doing the show Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, I’m learning to be more precise with my Hindi diction to do full justice to my character.”

She adds, “I am comfortable in speaking both the languages now and it gives me a great deal of confidence. As time goes on, I’m developing and honing my language skills, so that I can deliver my dialogues with even more precision. I must say, both Hindi and Marathi languages give me immense joy.”