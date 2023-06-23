 Scarlett Johansson's 'incredibly helpful' husband Colin Jost took care of baby Cosmo while shooting 'Asteroid City' : The Tribune India

Scarlett Johansson's 'incredibly helpful' husband Colin Jost took care of baby Cosmo while shooting 'Asteroid City'

Scarlett Johansson started filming 'Asteroid City' just eight weeks after giving birth to son Cosmo

Scarlett Johansson's 'incredibly helpful' husband Colin Jost took care of baby Cosmo while shooting 'Asteroid City'

Scarlett Johansson with her husband Colin Jost. Instagram/ scarlett.johansson.colin.jost



IANS

Los Angeles, June 23

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson, who is known for her role as Black Widow in the MCU said that her husband Colin Jost was "incredibly helpful" with their baby son Cosmo on the sets of 'Asteroid City' and even helped burp the baby.

In a conversation with People magazine, Johansson got candid about filming her latest project 'Asteroid City' just eight weeks after giving birth to her son Cosmo in August 2021.

"I hadn't worked," she recalled. "Not just because I had a baby, but there was Covid. I hadn't shot anything in like three years or something like that." She shared that going back to work was made easier with the help of her 'Saturday Night Live' star husband.

Here's a picture of the two of them:

"He was able to come for like a week or something like that, which was also incredibly helpful, especially because you need someone to burp the baby in the middle of the night," she revealed.

"It's great when it's your partner there to help you do it." The actress also joked that Jost had a great time "enjoying the fruits of my labour" as he got to enjoy a surprise musical performance from Brazilian musical artist Seu Jorge while she was busy filming.

Earlier, during a chat with 'CBS Mornings', Johansson gave some insights into her marriage with Jost.

"I don't profess to know anything about that," Johansson said when asked about the secret to marriage. "I will say, we have such a ...we laugh a lot and we communicate with one another and check in." She continued: "I'm married to a writer, he's a comedy writer. He can get, like, very in his head sometimes, he's sort of introverted. I'm extroverted, and so I think the key for us is just always checking in, just asking at the end of the day, 'How was your day?'" Johansson, (38), and Jost, (40), got married during an intimate ceremony in 2020, a year after becoming engaged.

In 2021, Johansson and Jost announced the arrival of their son, Cosmo. Johansson is also the mother of eight-year-old Rose, whom she shares with her ex-husband, French journalist Romain Dauriac.

#Asteroid City #Colin Jost #Scarlett Johansson

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

US set to introduce in-country renewable H-1B visas, decision to help thousands of Indian professionals

2
Nation

Appropriate for US President to raise religious freedom issues with PM Modi: Barack Obama

3
Punjab

SGPC delegation meets Punjab Governor, demands to nullify Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023

4
Comment

Kuki-Meitei conflict is more than just an ethnic clash

5
Trending

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

6
Trending

Viral video: Couple engages in PDA on Ghaziabad highway, police takes action

7
Punjab

AAP, Congress trade barbs over ‘proposed’ tax on Punjab pensioners

8
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali road to be closed for 3 hours

9
Himachal

Himachal-Oberoi dispute over colonial-era Hotel Wildflower Hall far from over

10
World

Pakistan billionaire's son Suleman Dawood did not want to go on Titanic trip, agreed only for dad's sake, says aunt

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
Trending

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

Top News

Big Opposition meeting to chart roadmap for 2024 Lok Sabha polls begins in Patna

Patna meet: 17 Opposition parties decide to fight unitedly against BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Next meeting to be held in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla

Opposition meeting: While BJP dismisses it as ‘non-starter’, Congress predicts saffron defeat in 2024

Opposition meeting: While BJP dismisses it as ‘non-starter’, Congress predicts saffron defeat in 2024

Success or failure? Observers say Patna an important politic...

‘Dark clouds of coercion, confrontation’ casting shadow on Indo-Pacific: PM Modi

'Dark clouds of coercion, confrontation' casting shadow on Indo-Pacific: PM Modi

Was addressing the joint meeting of the US Congress

India, US agree to end 6 trade disputes at WTO; Delhi to remove retaliatory customs duties

India, US agree to end 6 trade disputes at WTO; Delhi to remove retaliatory customs duties

This comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit t...

India name Test, ODI squads for West Indies tour; Pujara, Umesh dropped; Jaiswal, Gaikwad get Test call-ups

India name Test, ODI squads for West Indies tour; Pujara, Umesh dropped; Jaiswal, Gaikwad get Test call-ups

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar named for fi...


Cities

View All

Memorial dedicated to Capsule Gill to be opened on Majitha Road soon

Memorial dedicated to Capsule Gill to be opened on Majitha Road soon

Roadways contractual employees hold rally

Exclusion of Darwin's theory of evolution from syllabus flayed

Maze of wires greets visitors to Katra Ahluwalia bylanes

Beri Gate Park cries for proper maintenance & sanitation

Defecation by pet dogs in public places raises stink

Chandigarh: Defecation by pet dogs in public places raises stink

Humidity level soars to 88% in Chandigarh

Monsoon to hit Punjab, Haryana, Delhi four days early on June 26

Swaying signage signals impending threat to lives in Mohali

City bus service for Mohali on the anvil

Monsoon to hit region four days early on June 26

Monsoon to hit Punjab, Haryana, Delhi four days early on June 26

AAP to move SC over DERC chairman’s appointment

Will redevelop industrial areas, create 6L jobs: Kejri

Delhi L-G blames AAP for delay in hospital projects

Noida: Car owner fined Rs 34,500 for ‘stunts’ in Greater Noida

Congress explores legal options to challenge new ward map

Congress explores legal options to challenge new ward map

British MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi bats for air connectivity between UK, Punjab

Composition of delimitation board unlawful, say experts

Ex-cop’s son killed in Phillaur; 8 booked

Won't tolerate any compromise in mid-day meal quality: Kapurthala DC

Gang of robbers busted, 4 suspects held

Gang of robbers busted, 4 suspects held

Congress for legal action against AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke in NRI’s house row in Jagraon

Major upgrade of health services underway in district

Four of carjackers’ gang nabbed

Doraha’s Ward No. 2 residents rue lack of basic civic amenities

Dairies yet to be shifted to Ablowal

Dairies yet to be shifted to Ablowal

BECC clinch Hot Weather Trophy

Admn sets up 24x7 flood control room

Travel firms told to submit details of files within a week

Man killed in road accident