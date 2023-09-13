'Scoop', Karishma Tanna nominated for top honours at Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards

PTI

Netflix show Scoop and its lead star Karishma Tanna have been nominated for the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2023, the organisers announced on Tuesday. The award is an annual event to celebrate excellent content made for TV and OTT across Asia. It is organised by Busan International Film Festival and Korea Radio Promotion Association. While Scoop has secured a nomination in the Best Asian TV Series, Tanna is vying for the Best Lead Actress trophy at the awards. Scoop follows Jagruti Pathak (Tanna), a star crime reporter at a Mumbai newspaper, who makes headlines after she is accused of her rival, Jaideb Sen’s murder.

The critically acclaimed Hindi series, created by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, premiered on Netflix in June.

The Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2023 will be held on October 8 at the BIFF Theatre, Busan Cinema Center, during the course of the Busan International Film Festival, which runs from October 4 to 13.

Indian films also will have a strong presence at the 28th edition of the upcoming film gala.