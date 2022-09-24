Scoop teaser: Crime journalist Jagruti Pathak ends up among those she once reported on

Mumbai, September 24

After 'Scam 1992' and 'Modern Love Mumbai', filmmaker Hansal Mehta is all set to come up with a new project titled 'Scoop'.

On Saturday, the makers unveiled a teaser of 'Scoop, which stars Karishma Tanna, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Deven Bhojani, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Tejasvini Kolhapure.

Inspired by the book written by Jigna Vora, 'Behind Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison', Scoop is a character drama that traces the journey of Jagruti Pathak, an ambitious crime journalist. Her world comes crashing down when she is charged for the heinous murder of a fellow journalist, Jaideb Sen and ends up in a prison cell with those she once reported on. The others charged include a notorious sharp shooter, a nefarious bookie and the infamous, Chhota Rajan! The truth is quietly buried as she waits out a trial.

The makers of Scoop said, "Adapted from Jigna Vora's book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, the series Scoop is a gripping story of what happens when someone who covers the news, becomes the news. Karishma (Tanna) helms the show, embodying a crime journalist whose life turns upside down. We can't wait for Tudum viewers to be the first to get the Scoop." Shikha Talsania, Tanmay Dhanania and Inayat Sood are also a part of the Netflix project.

