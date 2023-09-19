Screenwriter-lyricist Varun Grover talks about Punjabi translation of his short stories titled Radio

Tribune News Service

Celebrated screenwriter and lyricist Varun Grover participated in the discussion about the Punjabi translation of his short stories, released under the title Radio, at the Punjab University Chandigarh on Monday.

The event was moderated by research scholar Sukhdev Singh Bhagaur. It commenced with theatre artiste Sahej Aziz narrating the title story Radio, which is based on Grover’s maternal grandmother’s account of Partition and how the family became refugees in independent India, after having to leave their ancestral village in Gujranwala (now Pakistan).

Satdeep Gill shared how the Punjabi translation came about after he read the stories in the Hindi collection, Paperchor. As they were very much from the Punjabi milieu, the stories needed to be told in their original language.

Varun Grover shared, “A good story should be able to evoke love and compassion in the reader. The writers should not limit their language, thinking that a certain concept or word won’t be comprehensible to readers.”