Sealed with a kiss

IANS

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and National Football League player Travis Kelce seemingly shared a very sensual smooch on the dance floor on New Year’s Eve. The Anti-Hero hit-maker and her boyfriend have enjoyed the holiday season with one another and their families.

And they rounded off the season with a big smooch on the dance floor as they welcomed 2024. In a video circulating on social media platform X, erstwhile Twitter, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end can be seen embracing his girlfriend while dancing slowly in a room filled with partygoers. Travis could be seen in a black button-down shirt, while Taylor sported a silver sequin minidress with her blonde locks tied into an up-do. This comes after the songstress seemingly wore her boyfriend’s jacket as she attended a Kansas City Chiefs game last night before they headed out together to ring in the new year.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Football