Season 2 of ‘House of the Dragon’ to be shorter

The upcoming second season of fantasy drama House of the Dragon will consist of eight episodes, two less than season one. The decision is part of a long-term plan for the series, which includes network HBO considering renewing the prequel spin-off of Game of Thrones for a third chapter.
The development comes as production is about to begin on the second season in the UK for an expected premiere in the summer of 2024. HBO green-lit season two soon after House of the Dragon premiered on August 21, 2022, as it drew the largest audience for any new original series in history of the premium broadcaster — over 20 million viewers across linear, on demand and HBO Max platforms in the US, based on a combination of Nielsen data and first party data.
House of the Dragon is based on George R R Martin’s book Fire & Blood, a history of House Targaryen set 200 years before the events described in Game of Thrones, which ended its eight-season run in 2019. Potential season three is being prepared.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...