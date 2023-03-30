Season 2 of ‘House of the Dragon’ to be shorter

PTI

The upcoming second season of fantasy drama House of the Dragon will consist of eight episodes, two less than season one. The decision is part of a long-term plan for the series, which includes network HBO considering renewing the prequel spin-off of Game of Thrones for a third chapter.

The development comes as production is about to begin on the second season in the UK for an expected premiere in the summer of 2024. HBO green-lit season two soon after House of the Dragon premiered on August 21, 2022, as it drew the largest audience for any new original series in history of the premium broadcaster — over 20 million viewers across linear, on demand and HBO Max platforms in the US, based on a combination of Nielsen data and first party data.

House of the Dragon is based on George R R Martin’s book Fire & Blood, a history of House Targaryen set 200 years before the events described in Game of Thrones, which ended its eight-season run in 2019. Potential season three is being prepared.