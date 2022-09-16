Season 2 of Mismatched will air on Netflix from October 14

With twice the drama, twice the love interests and twice the competition, Season 2 of Mismatched is coming to Netflix on October 14. The show tackles relationship feuds and the many moods that come with being young, driven and in love, as Dimple, Rishi and their peers struggle to navigate through these new-found complexities.

Since the success of season one, the series has had many fans asking whether their favourite young couple would find their way back to each other. In a unique teaser, we get to see Dimple and Rishi reunite on screen, only for visible tension to take over. The new season sees the return of Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Taaruk Raina, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malavade, Kritika Bharadwaj, Abhinav Sharma and Devyani Shorey.