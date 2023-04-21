Season Two of Prime Video’s rom-com With Love set for premiere

Amazon Studios’ season two of the multi-generational rom-com series With Love will premiere on June 2. The six-episode series expands on the original story to include big life changes.

With Love is a romantic dramedy about siblings Lily and Jorge Diaz, as they navigate life events and rely on their equally big family to get them through. Following her whirlwind romance with Santiago, Lily decides to focus all her energy on a personal journey by growing her make-up styling business.

With Love stars Emeraude Toubia as Lily Diaz, Mark Indelicato as Jorge Diaz Jr., Rome Flynn as Santiago Zayas, Desmond Chiam as Nick Zhao, Vincent Rodriguez III as Henry Cruz, Isis King as Sol Perez, and Todd Grinnell as Dr. Miles.

The series is created and executive produced by Gloria Calderón Kellett, alongside executive producer Andy Roth.