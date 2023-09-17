Second season for Tanaav

The first season of Fauda was adapted by Applause Entertainment as Tanaav, and it premiered on SonyLIV in November 2022. Set against the idyllic backdrop of Kashmir, Tanaav tells the story of a Special Task Group and weaves tightly knit action with the emotional stories of compelling characters caught up in the fight against terrorism in the region. And now, the second season of Tanaav is on way.

Season one of Tanaav featured a stellar Indian cast, including Manav Vij, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor and Shashank Arora.

It was directed by Sudhir Mishra (Serious Men) and co-directed by Sachin Mamta Krishn (Hostages). Details about season two will be made available in due course.

#Kashmir