Second seasons of ‘Vikings’ and ‘Hunters’ among the top OTT releases this week

Jan 11: Noise on Netflix

Julia (played by Julieta Egurrola) is a mother, or rather one of the many mothers, sisters, daughters and colleagues, who have had their lives torn by the widespread violence in a country waging a war against its own women. Julia is searching for Ger, her daughter. And in her search, she will meander through the stories and struggles of different women she meets.

Jan 12: Vikings-Valhalla S2 on Netflix

Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, the show chronicles heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). Season 2 finds our heroes after the tragic fall of Kattegat, an event that has shattered their dreams and altered their destinies.

Jan 13: Trial By Fire on Netflix

As many as 59 lives lost, over 100 injured and a 25-year-long battle, the fire that engulfed Uphaar Cinema in 1997 still rages. The show takes audiences through a hard-hitting yet compelling journey of parents who take on powerful forces for over two decades in their enduring struggle for justice. Based on the bestseller, Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy, it stars Rajshri Deshpande, Abhay Deol, Rajesh Tailang and others.

Jan 13: Hunters S2 on Prime Video

After an accident derails their exploits in Europe, the Hunters must band back together to hunt down history’s most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler, who’s hiding in South America. Meanwhile, a look at the past reveals Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) encountering a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret. Al Pacino returns for the epic series conclusion of Hunters starring Jennifer Jason Leigh, Logan Lerman, among others.