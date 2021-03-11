See two expert pastry chefs in the next episode of Chef Vs Fridge Season 2

The next episode of Chef Vs Fridge Season 2 will see two expert pastry chefs - Chef Kunal Satish Arolkar, the head pastry chef of Foody Breaks Academy & Bakery, Goa and Shailesh Kumar Vitthaldas Bhutada of Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts, India.

About his experience on Chef Vs Fridge, Chef Shailesh said, “It was quite different from what we do every day and a good exposure.” Chef Kunal said, “It was a very good experience as this was my first reality show. So, it was altogether a different feel from what we generally do. It was a humbling experience to meet Chef Shipra and Chef Ajay whose inputs also helped me a lot in the challenge.”

The two chefs need to prepare their dessert using any three sugars and three sugar techniques. Giving their best, what they bring on the plate is not just mouthwatering but also eye pleasing.