Seerat Kapoor debuts as singer with Aao Na

Actress Seerat Kapoor, who is known for her work in Telugu cinema, has made her singing debut with the song Aao Na, which was launched on Tuesday. The song also features Aman Preet Singh, who is the brother of actress Rakul Preet Singh.
The romantic title track is a heart-warming melody and features a palpable chemistry between Seerat Kapoor and Aman Preet.
Aman Preet plays an established photographer and Seerat Kapoor is a supermodel in the music video of the song. Aman gets mesmerised with the beauty and charm of Seerat and falls in love and has a gala time with her imagining her as his girlfriend, but later realises that it’s just a dream.
Talking about her debut as a singer, Seerat says, “Debuting as a singer and as an actor in one project itself, has always been my dream and I’m thrilled that the universe has conspired it with Aao Na. This song is incredibly special to me. I hope this song resonates with the audience and leaves a lasting impression”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the US ...
Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Describing the allegations levelled by Justin Trudeau agains...
NIA raids 30 places in Punjab to unearth terrorist-gangster-smuggler nexus
Raids 51 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi
BSF seizes 1.5kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar
The seized substances are three packets of narcotics, wrappe...
Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR's 82nd foundation day
Ashwani Kumar's work on potential reduction in TB treatment ...