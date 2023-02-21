Sehban Azim on his intimate scene in Dear Ishq

Dear Ishq is a story of two completely opposite personalities falling for each other. Directed by Atif Khan and produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik, the show is streaming now on Disney+Hotstar.

Sehban Azim

Recently, lead actor Sehban Azim had to shoot for an intimate sequence for the series. While he was conscious about it, he left no stone unturned to ace it.

Sehban said, “I was quite conscious doing a scene like that. I am a little shy doing such scenes and also, I don’t have much reel experience to enact them. So, initially I said no to it until my director and the creative team convinced me. They told me that whatever they were shooting was the requirement of the story and it’s not just to catch eyeballs. They made sure everyone was comfortable.”