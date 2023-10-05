Selena Gomez clarifies why she unfollowed Dua Lipa on Instagram

ANI

Pop icon Selena Gomez has publicly dispelled the rumours of a fued with Dua Lipa that arose after she unfollowed the singer on Instagram in June. “It was an accident! I was just cleaning up some of my posts. Then somebody called me and was like, ‘What happened with Dua? ‘,” Selena said in an interview.

Selena Gomez took to Instagram at that time to put an end to the rumours of a Dua Lipa rivalry that erupted when she unfollowed the singer on Instagram. “A little Versace/Dua moment,” the singer captioned the stunning picture at the time.’

Dua Lipa

Lipa, 28, appeared to be overjoyed by the response. She replied to Gomez’s post at that time, “angeeeeeeeel!!!!” Gomez has subsequently re-followed Lipa, but has not re-followed other celebrities she had previously unfollowed, such as Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid.

