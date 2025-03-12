DT
PT
Home / Entertainment / Selena Gomez drops her 'first official pic' with fiance Benny Blanco as they announce new song 

Selena Gomez drops her 'first official pic' with fiance Benny Blanco as they announce new song 

Ahead of the release of their upcoming album, the couple announced that their next single, 'Sunset Blvd', will be out on March 14
ANI
Los Angeles [US], Updated At : 11:15 AM Mar 12, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez. Photo: ANI
Selena Gomez and her fiance, Benny Blanco, have brought their love story full circle with their new song.

Ahead of the release of their upcoming album, I Said I Love You First, the couple announced that their next single, "Sunset Blvd," will be out on March 14. Apart from this, Selena also dropped her "first official photo" with Blanco.

Gomez took to Instagram to share the news, revealing that the song was inspired by their very first date.

"Our first date was on Sunset Blvd, and it's also the title of our next song together," she wrote. She also shared a cozy photo of them cuddling under a blanket, adding, "P.S. this is our first official photo together."

The couple, who confirmed their relationship in December 2023, recently celebrated Blanco's 37th birthday on March 8. Gomez posted an adorable message for him, writing, "I'm not sure what I did to deserve you, but damn am I glad you were born. Happy birthday, baby."

They also revisited the restaurant where they had their first date and recreated the dish they ate, sharing the special moment with fans.

Gomez and Blanco's upcoming album, I Said I Love You First, is set to be released later this month. So far, they have dropped two singles, "Scared of Loving You" and "Call Me When You Break Up" with Gracie Abrams.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez made head turns at the Oscars that took place in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Donning an off-shoulder rose-gold Ralph Lauren gown dripping in crystals, Selena happily posed for shutterbugs on the red carpet.

Styled by Molly Dickinson, Sophia Loren inspired Gomez's look -- and she even worked with the iconic superstar's tailor to customise her look.

