Selena Gomez has 'girl crush' on Bella Hadid

Actress-singer Selena Gomez has confessed that she has a “girl crush” on Bella Hadid years after the pair sparked feud rumours.

The 30-year-old Come and Get It singer and the 26-year-old famously unfollowed each other after Selena started dating Bella’s ex-boyfriend The Weeknd - prompting widespread gossip they were feuding - but she has now shared her admiration for the model and her beauty in Instagram posts put on her feed.

Selena shared an image of Bella in a photoshoot that she captioned, “Girl crush”, and posted a now-deleted video that showed her lip-syncing to a viral clip of the 26-year-old model’s voice saying, “So, my name, my name is Bella Hadid”, along with the words, “I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid.”

The singer, who recently told trolls on social media, “I’m not a model” after they attacked her for gaining weight she said was due to taking lupus medication - added another clip in which she said about how she compared to Bella, “Instead, this is me. I accidentally laminated my brows too much.”

Selena and Bella started their pattern of unfollowing and following each other on Instagram in 2019.

—IANS