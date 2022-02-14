Self-love is a priority, says actor Isha Koppikar

Isha Koppikar will be taking time off her busy schedule to engage in self-love this Valentine’s Day. The actress believes it is a need that one tends to ignore easily. Isha says, “Self-love is a priority and this Valentine’s Day, I am going to do that. I have so many things and people to care for. If I am do not care for myself, I would not be able to help those I am accountable for. One needs to love oneself first. We always care for others, but neglect our own well-being. There is no one else that we should be dependent on for that. I would try and do some detox, and just allow my energies to rejuvenate and reflect a bit. Just being with oneself and spending time forgiving oneself can be a form of self-love. Let’s care for the community, but, first, we should be perfectly fine.”