Self-love is a priority, says actor Isha Koppikar

Isha Koppikar will be taking time off her busy schedule to engage in self-love this Valentine’s Day. The actress believes it is a need that one tends to ignore easily. Isha says, “Self-love is a priority and this Valentine’s Day, I am going to do that. I have so many things and people to care for. If I am do not care for myself, I would not be able to help those I am accountable for. One needs to love oneself first. We always care for others, but neglect our own well-being. There is no one else that we should be dependent on for that. I would try and do some detox, and just allow my energies to rejuvenate and reflect a bit. Just being with oneself and spending time forgiving oneself can be a form of self-love. Let’s care for the community, but, first, we should be perfectly fine.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites
This is ISRO’s first launch in 2022
Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh
This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the st...
This is the fifth Assembly poll being held in the hill state...
Voting on in Goa; 301 candidates in fray for 40 Assembly seats
Voting begins at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the singl...
Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today
Farm unions to show black flags today