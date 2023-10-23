IANS

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has reflected on her role as a mom. The actress, 41, opened up about motherhood and how it was a journey filled with varying emotions.

The actress, who shares 21-month-old daughter, Malti Marie, with husband Nick Jonas, said, “I think when you put them to bed, it’s extremely overwhelming because every single day you worry about what you can do wrong and what mistake you might make. But you have to check yourself, and I check myself with my family. I look at my daughter’s smile, and I’m like ‘okay, okay’. I’m doing well so far’. It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s extremely scary.” Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child together via surrogacy on January 15, 2022.

Priyanka added: “I don’t know if having my own daughter has specifically made me want to get behind amplifying women’s voices. That’s something that I am extremely aware of, being a woman who has the privilege of choosing my life and my career. There are so many women around the world that don’t get that opportunity.”

Still, the Citadel star noted that motherhood had made her more aware of her own emotions. “It has made me a tad more sensitive and fragile, I think it has made me a little bit nervous . I didn’t expect that,” she said.

#Nick Jonas #Priyanka Chopra