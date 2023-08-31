Series that is backed by powerful messages`

Cinema can inspire, motivate and educate people. Content with powerful messaging serves as a mirror for society. Let’s have a look at some of the powerful series that should be on your watch list:

Sundarbans calling

Abar Proloy (ZEE5)

It follows Animesh Dutta (played by Saswata Chatterjee), a criminal investigator, as he uncovers an illegal exploitation network in a far-off Sundarbans town. While the series has a blend of characters and moments of thought, it figures out how to recount its significant story in a short web series.

More on Kashmir

The Kashmir Files Unreported (ZEE5)

This narrative digs into the unfortunate history of the Kashmir massacres, especially focusing on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990s. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the series utilises survivor accounts and records.

Fight for rights

Taali (Jio Cinema)

The series depicts the transformative journey of transsexual dissident Shreegauri Sawant. Played by Sushmita Sen, her presentation flourishes, giving an emotional depth to the role. The show features critical moments, like the High Court’s acknowledgment of transsexual people.

Woman power

Delhi Crime (Netflix)

Set in the neighborhood of Munirka in South Delhi, the series follows DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, played by Shefali Shah. The story unfurls as she sets out determined to reveal the guilty parties liable for the attack and the loss of a young lady’s life.

Social complexities

Criminal Justice: Aduhra Sach (Disney+Hotstar)

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach is a show based on a celebrity murder case, revealing society’s complexities. With Pankaj Tripathi driving the cast, the series investigates the examination and court occasions, subtly conveying the significance of decency and cultural perspectives.